Force Multiplier Grant Application open to veterans who farm in Pennsylvania

FORBES ROAD, Pa. — The PA Veteran Farming Project Network recently announced that the 2024 Force Multiplier Grants program is now accepting applications through April 1. The grant program, which is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, recognizes military veteran farmers in Pennsylvania by supporting the expansion of their farming operations to make them more profitable and sustainable. Veteran farmers may be eligible to receive up to $10,000.

This marks the second round of the grant program. In the first round, 11 projects ranging from livestock shelter to watering systems to poultry processing equipment were funded to improve operations on farms owned by veterans.

Due to the competitive nature, applicants are encouraged to begin preparing their proposals now and to submit them before the deadline. Project proposals regarding improved efficiency of farm operations, the building of infrastructure to stabilize and enhance operations and growing the farms’ customer base are welcome to apply.

Eligible applicants are U.S. military veterans who own and operate for-profit farms in Pennsylvania. Applicants must reside in Pennsylvania, and a veteran “owner” must own at least 50% or more of the farm as well as invest significant daily effort in farm operations. For more information, www.pavetfarms.org/funding.