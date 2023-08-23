Forestry group will discuss easements

DOVER, Ohio — At the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Jacob Pries, field director for the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, will discuss how conservation easements have been and can be used to preserve working forestland and natural areas throughout our area.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut Street.