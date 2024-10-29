Forestry meeting set for Nov. 6

DOVER, Ohio — Ryan Gilliom from Rural Action will discuss U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service funding opportunities for forest landowners, with a focus on water quality and aquatic habitat, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. in Dover.

For more information, contact Alan Walter at waltera4471@gmail.com.