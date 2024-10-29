Mahoning SWCD wants students to design billboard

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Winter Conservation Billboard Design Contest where student-made posters depicting environmentalism will be featured on a Mahoning SWCD billboard. The deadline to submit is Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Salt Smart, Play Your Part: Keep Our Water Clean from the Start!” which aims to engage students in the importance of water conservation and pollution prevention during winter.

The contest is open to public, private and home-schooled students across Mahoning County in grades K-4. One winner will be selected from each grade.

Each student is allowed to submit one entry and designs must be on 11-inch-by-17-inch horizontal paper. The entries should have clear, large details that are easily read by moving traffic. Posters must be created with markers and/or crayons only. The poster contest entry form must be attached.

To fill out an entry form, visit https://mahoningsoilandwater.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Poster-Contest-Entry-Form_Local-Competition.pdf.

Entries can be emailed to askswcd@mahoningcountyoh.gov or given in person to the Mahoning SCWD office.

For more information, contact Zack Felger, Mahoning SWCD district outreach and education specialist, at 330-740-7995 or Zachary.felger@mahoningcountyoh.gov, or visit https://mahoninGsoilandwater.org/mahoning-swcd-announces-winter-conservation-billboard-design-contest/.