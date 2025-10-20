Buckeye Bash returns to Richland County Fairgrounds

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The 44th annual Buckeye Bash, hosted by the Ohio State University Alumni Club of Richland County, will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road (Youth Hall), Mansfield, on Nov. 17.

Doors open at 5 p.m. A meal will be served from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Former Ohio State football team starting players Drew Basil, Devier Posey and Obie Stillwell will speak, sharing memories of Beat Michigan Week and their careers as players at OSU and the National Football League.

Other highlights are Buckeye music, including the Ohio State University marching band, a live and silent OSU item auction online, $20 goodie bags, Buckeye trivia and a 50/50 drawing.

The cost per ticket is $30 and includes a homemade meal. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/yaepv6c6.

For more information, contact Judy Villard Overocker, Buckeye Bash 2025 Chairperson, at the Ohio State University Extension office, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 206, Mansfield or by calling 419-747-8755 or sending an email to villard.1@osu.edu. Tables can be reserved for groups of eight by calling Villard Overocker. Seating will be limited, so getting tickets early is suggested.

The Buckeye Bash is the major source of income for the OSU Alumni Club’s scholarship funds and club outreach. By donating to and/or participating in this fun, community event, Buckeye fans can pay it forward and help support future “Buckeyes.” Donors at select levels can receive a set number of complimentary admission tickets and a coordinating number of meet and greet tickets to meet the former Ohio State football players in a private setting.