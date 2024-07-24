Geauga County Master Gardeners holding two upcoming classes

BURTON, Ohio — Need some ideas for what to do with your soon-to-be gardening bounty? Check out the Geauga County Master Gardener’s summer classes, all of which are held at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton, Ohio.

Gardening 101 Series Part 4: Harvesting and Preserving your Bounty will be held July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. This class is free.

Master Gardener Volunteers Mirko Antloga and Deb Miller will cover the when and how of determining when your vegetable or fruit is at optimum ripeness. Once your bounty is picked learn how you preserve its flavor qualities, and nutritious value for both short- and long-term storage.

Follow up with the Fun with Food and Fermentation class on Sep. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. This class is free but registration required at 440-834-4656. This class will cover the how-to fundamentals of fermentation.

Join Master Gardener Volunteers Dick Coin and Mirko Antloga and learn how to make sauerkraut, kimchi, soda pop, hard cider, kombucha, beer and wine from scratch using your own equipment and supplies, or from all included “Do-it yourself” kits. Learn the different types of fermentation (lactic acid, ethanol and vinegar), the procedures, the equipment needed and where to obtain ingredients and equipment. Distillation will also be discussed.

Class attendees won’t be able to indulge in any of the edible products produced during this class, but volunteers will share experiences and the knowledge of how to make beverages and other foods.