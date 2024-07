RAVENNA, Ohio — The Shalersville Historical Society will meet Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. for its monthly meeting at its museum, located at 9154 State Route 44 in Shalersville.

The group will showcase progress on its one-room school house and discuss upcoming events, including an Aug. 13 program at 7 p.m. on the North Feeder of the Pennsylvania and Ohio Canal, which ran from Feeder Dam near the Save 4 store in Shalersville.

Meetings are open to the public.