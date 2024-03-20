West Virginia Department of Agriculture proposes spraying for gypsy moths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture-Forest Service, is proposing aerial treatment of approximately 26,562 acres to reduce significant impacts to forested lands within West Virginia caused by the Lymantria dispar (spongy moth aka gypsy moth). The WVDA proposes to treat these acres under the WVDA Cooperative State-County-Landowner Suppression Program.

WVDA officials are concerned that, the Lymantria dispar infestations in West Virginia will reach high enough levels to cause defoliation and possible tree mortality without treatment. It is likely that many already stressed trees will not be able to withstand additional heavy defoliation and will die. Water quality, recreation experiences, wildlife habitat and timber production could all be negatively affected.

The WVDA anticipates the possibility of significant defoliation in 2024 because of an increase in the Lymantria dispar populations in areas of Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Morgan Counties.

Landowners within the CSCL Program area of West Virginia contacted the WVDA to have their properties surveyed to determine if they contain Lymantria dispar populations in quantities high enough to produce possible tree mortality, defoliation or a significant nuisance factor in the spring of 2024. Areas with 500 egg masses per acre or higher are designated for possible treatment on properties considered wooded residential, wooded recreational or non-residential forested land.

The proposed treatment would consist of one application of a specific control agent. These agents are a bacterium known as Foray 48B (BTK), which affects young caterpillars with minimum effects on other insects and animals, or Mimic 2LV (Tebufenozide), which has a low toxicity to all mammals and aquatic species.

The proposed areas will be treated during May 2024. The specific dates will depend on weather conditions and the stage of development of the Lymantria dispar.

The WV Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Biologist and the United States Department of the Interior Fish and Wildlife Service have been consulted and agree that the project is not likely to adversely affect the presence of any rare, threatened or endangered species within the proposed treatment area.

The WVDA will immediately begin solicitation of public comment on the areas proposed for treatment and will use this input to identify any significant issues related to the proposed project and to develop a range of alternatives. Any comments, concerns or interest in this proposed project should be submitted in writing to Jeff Johnson or Tom Pownall, P.O. Box 9, New Creek, WV 26743 or via e-mail to jjohnson@wvda.us or tpowall@wvda.us no later than April 1.