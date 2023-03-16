Grand River wildlife shooting range to open

AKRON — The Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range, operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, will open to the public April 5.

The range features accessible parking, shooting benches and restroom facilities. The supervised rifle and pistol range offers 60 benches, 30 of which are under shelter. Shooting distances of 25, 50, and 100 yards are available.

The shotgun range is an unsupervised hand trap range. Visitors should bring their own targets. The rifle and pistol range will be open Wednesday through Sunday each week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on state holidays. The shotgun range is open sunrise to sunset every day.

Range users ages 18 and older are required to purchase either a one-year shooting range permit ($24), an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo ($29.12) or a one-day shooting range permit ($5) before visiting. All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, online at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the site.

Visitors 17 and under do not need to purchase a permit but are required to be accompanied and directly monitored by a permitted adult, 18 years or older. View range rules or call 1-800-945-3543 for answers to additional questions.