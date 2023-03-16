HOMEWORTH, Ohio — Howard Krug, 73, of Homeworth, passed away Feb. 20, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

Howard was born Jan. 30, 1950, to the late Wilmer and Lillian (Krahling) Krug in Alliance. A 1968 graduate of West Branch High School, he attended Kent State University attaining a two-year degree in mechanical engineering. He retired in 2015 after 49 years at Cope Equipment.

Howard was a member of the Reading Brethren Church and served a term as trustee.

Survivors include his wife Debbie (Johnson); son, Nathan, of Alliance; daughter Natalie Pinkelman, of North Carolina; two grandchildren; a sister Mary Erbelding, of Niles; and, many nieces and nephews, along with sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother at birth, and a sister Delores Keener.

The family would like to express our thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Timken Cancer Center of Canton who became friends over the years of treatment. And, to Mercy Hospice, especially nurse Rachel and aide Angelia who gave such good care to Howard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave NW Canton OH 44718. Or, to the donor’s choice.

A memorial service will be held in April at the Reading Church of the Brethren. Cremation was arranged through Dean’s Funeral Home of Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at deansfuneralhome.com.