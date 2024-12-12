Grants are available for regenerative ag research

WASHINGTON — The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Danone North America is accepting applications for $450,000 in grant opportunities through Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. The funding is available through the grant program “Understanding the Impact of Hub Farm Resources in Expanding Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture Practices.”

The funding will go toward one to two awards for research focused on the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices that enhance biodiversity and improve soil and water health. The initiative aims to promote the use of regenerative practices by understanding the impact hub farms — cooperative locations that share resources and best practices — can have on implementing these practices.

The funding will support socioeconomic research on large and small dairy farms. The research should also give guidance to middle adopters of regenerative agriculture practices on increasing and managing cover crop acres as well as indicating what equipment and infrastructure is necessary for these practices.

These activities aim to encourage more resource sharing opportunities for new and middle adopters of regenerative agriculture practices, which includes underserved producers like Mennonites and Amish.

For more information and to apply, visit foundationfar.org/grants-funding/opportunities/understanding-impacts-of-hub-farm-resources-in-expanding-adoption-of-regenerative-agriculture-practices.

Additionally, FFAR partnered with the Danone Institute North America to supply funding for three additional grants that focus on agriculture communities as part of the DINA Sustainable Food Systems Initiative. Applications for these grants are open. For more information, visitprnewswire.com/news-releases/danone-institute-north-america-now-accepting-grant-proposals-for-our-two-sustainable-food-systems-initiatives-302303624.html.