Ohio hunters harvest nearly 27,000 deer on opening day

COLUMBUS — Hunters across Ohio checked 26,667 white-tailed deer Dec. 2 during the opening day of the weeklong gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. This is the highest harvest for opening day since 2012 (29,297).

Ohio’s seven-day gun season ran through Dec. 8, and there will be an additional gun hunting weekend, Dec. 21-22.

This year’s opening day harvest total includes 9,602 antlered deer and 17,065 antlerless deer (antlerless deer are does and button bucks). In 2023, hunters took 19,363 deer on opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2021 to 2023, hunters checked an average of 19,439 deer during the gun season opener.

The top 10 counties for deer checked on opening day were Coshocton, 1,053 deer; Tuscarawas, 954 deer; Knox, 881 deer; Muskingum, 852 deer; Carroll, 804 deer; Guernsey, 750 deer; Ashtabula, 686 deer; Harrison, 671 deer; Ashland, 653 deer, and Columbiana, 592 deer.

So far this deer season, archery and firearms hunters have taken a total of 128,408 deer through Dec. 2. Hunters ages 17 and younger checked 10,449 deer in the two-day youth season.

The most popular states that nonresident hunters have visited from include Pennsylvania (6,079 licenses sold), Michigan (4,477), West Virginia (2,777), North Carolina (2,773) and New York (2,655).

In addition to the weeklong gun season and December gun weekend, the state hosts a muzzleloader season from Jan. 4-7, and the archery season remains open statewide until Feb. 2.

Deer hunters can use the free HuntFish OH app to game check the harvest, even without a Wi-Fi connection. Hunters can also use the app to view public hunting area maps, buy hunting licenses and deer permits and check county bag limits.

Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).