Hanover Winery wins best of show at 2023 Ohio Wine Competition

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Hanover Winery won Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio at the 2023 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held May 15-17 and coordinated by Kent State University Ashtabula. There was a record-breaking total of 432 entries this year with 327 receiving medals (34 double gold, 50 gold, 134 silver and 109 bronze).
Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio:
• Hanover Winery, Marquette, NV, American
Best of Class Red:
• Burnet Ridge, Three Kings Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, American
Best of Ohio Red:
• Cask 307, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, Grand River Valley
Best of Class White:
• D&D Smith Winery, Riesling, 2021, American
Best of Ohio White:
• Dragonfly Vineyards & Wine Cellar, LaCrescent Curves, NV, Ohio
Best of Class and Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé:
• M Cellars, Dry Rosé, 2022, Grand River Valley
Best of Class and Best of Ohio Sparkling:
• Kosicek Vineyard, Carbonated Riesling, NV, Grand River Valley
Best of Class Fruit Wine:
• D&D Smith Winery, Whoopee! Wine (Elderberry), NV, American
Best of Class and Best of Ohio Ice Wine:
• Ferrante Winery, Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, 2022, Grand River Valley
The “Best of Ohio” designation was awarded to the “Best of Show” wines that were made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid and Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.
