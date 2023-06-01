Hanover Winery wins best of show at 2023 Ohio Wine Competition

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Hanover Winery won Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio at the 2023 Ohio Wine Competition. The competition was held May 15-17 and coordinated by Kent State University Ashtabula. There was a record-breaking total of 432 entries this year with 327 receiving medals (34 double gold, 50 gold, 134 silver and 109 bronze).

Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio:

• Hanover Winery, Marquette, NV, American

Best of Class Red:

• Burnet Ridge, Three Kings Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, American

Best of Ohio Red:

• Cask 307, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021, Grand River Valley

Best of Class White:

• D&D Smith Winery, Riesling, 2021, American

Best of Ohio White:

• Dragonfly Vineyards & Wine Cellar, LaCrescent Curves, NV, Ohio

Best of Class and Best of Ohio Blush/Rosé:

• M Cellars, Dry Rosé, 2022, Grand River Valley

Best of Class and Best of Ohio Sparkling:

• Kosicek Vineyard, Carbonated Riesling, NV, Grand River Valley

Best of Class Fruit Wine:

• D&D Smith Winery, Whoopee! Wine (Elderberry), NV, American

Best of Class and Best of Ohio Ice Wine:

• Ferrante Winery, Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, 2022, Grand River Valley

The “Best of Ohio” designation was awarded to the “Best of Show” wines that were made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid and Vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.