Harrison County Junior Fair sale results

By -
0
0
GRAND CHAMPION BEEF
GRAND CHAMPION BEEF: Addie Wilson

JUNE 28, 2024 | SALE TOTAL: $590,828.75

BEEF

Grand champion: Addie Wilson | Bid: $9.75/lb | Weight: 1,380 lbs | Buyer: Border Patrol; Reserve champion: Owen Allison | Bid: $6/lb | Weight: 1,405 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Recycling & Disposal

Grand champion carcass beef: Bristol Tipton Bid: $5.50/lb | Total: $5,071 | Buyer: Martin & Vicki Yoder | RATE OF GAIN: Austin Lucas

HOGS

Grand champion: Grayden Sproull | Bid: $21/lb | Weight: 267 lbs | Buyer: Brightside Junction/Tavern; Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen | Bid: $20 /lb | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Encino Energy

Grand champion carcass hog: Grayden Sproull; Bid: $12/lb | Total: $2,496 | Buyer: D&J Sales & Service; Reserve champion carcass hog: Emma Patterson | Bid: $12/lb | Total: $2,100 | Buyer: Clay’s Drive In

Editor’s Note: Farm and Dairy did not receive a picture for the Grand Champion Carcass Hog.

LAMBS

Grand champion: Isabel Yeager | Bid: $50/lb | Weight: 125 lbs | Buyers: Wilgus & Company, D&E Electric and Dino Piergallini & Sons Trucking; Reserve champion: Gillian George | Bid: $24/lb | Weight: 122 lbs | Buyer: Willoughby Land Service LLC

Grand champion carcass lamb: Katarina Carman | Bid: $14/lb | Total: $1,022 | Buyer: Vickey Henderson Chrisman; Reserve champion carcass lamb: Rebecca Heavilin | Bid: $24/lb | Total: $1,560 | Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Dusta Ryder | Bid: $2,600 | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corp.; Reserve champion: Jace Arnold | Bid: $2,000 | Buyers: Encino Energy and Williams Energy

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Elah Amaismeier | Bid: $3/lb | Weight: 634 lbs | Buyer: Attorney Lauren Knight; Reserve champion: Ryan Arbaugh Bid: $4/lb | Weight: 579 lbs | Buyers: Parker Farms, Parker Insurance Agency LLC and Deerfield Ag Services

RABBITS

Grand champion: Brody McCabe | Bid: $2,500 | Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank; Reserve champion Aubrey Reardon | Bid: $1,600 | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corp.

CHICKENS – PEN OF TWO

Grand champion: Zoe Krupinski | Bid: $3,250 | Buyer: WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital; Reserve champion: Kayleigh Agostini | Bid: $2,100 | Buyer: Encino Energy

DUCKS – PEN OF TWO

Grand champion: Lauren Doane | Bid: $2,100 | Buyer: Encino Energy; Reserve champion: Alyvia Bryant | Bid: $1,900 | Buyer: Williams Energy

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Neely Ryder | Bid: $6,250 | Buyer: Border Patrol; Reserve champion: Kayliegh Agostini | Bid: $5,000 | Buyer: Encino Energy and Williams Energy

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Darrell Watson and Steve Cronebaugh; Fair Queen: Carys Haney; Fair Prince: Jayden Bardall; Fair Princess: Maison Kimble; Fair King: Caleb Shaw; Livestock Photographer: Allie Toland Photography

1 of 22
GRAND CHAMPION RABBITS
GRAND CHAMPION RABBITS: Brody McCabe
RESERVE CHAMPION BEEF
RESERVE CHAMPION BEEF: Owen Allison
GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS BEEF
GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS BEEF: Bristol Tipton
GRAND CHAMPION BEEF
GRAND CHAMPION BEEF: Addie Wilson
RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER: Ryan Arbaugh
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER: Elah Amaismeier
RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS HOG
RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS HOG: Emma Patterson
RESERVE CHAMPION HOG
RESERVE CHAMPION HOG: Jaiden Pelegreen
GRAND CHAMPION HOG
GRAND CHAMPION HOG: Grayden Sproull
RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS LAMB
RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS LAMB: Rebecca Heavilin
RESERVE CHAMPION LAMB
RESERVE CHAMPION LAMB: Gillian George
GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS LAMB
GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS LAMB: Katarina Carman
GRAND CHAMPION LAMB
GRAND CHAMPION LAMB: Isabel Yeager
RESERVE CHAMPION GOAT
RESERVE CHAMPION GOAT: Jace Arnold
GRAND CHAMPION GOAT
GRAND CHAMPION GOAT: Dusta Ryder
RESERVE CHAMPION TURKEY
RESERVE CHAMPION TURKEY: Kayliegh Agostini
GRAND CHAMPION TURKEY
GRAND CHAMPION TURKEY: Neely Ryder
RESERVE CHAMPION CHICKENS
RESERVE CHAMPION CHICKENS: Kayleigh Agostini
GRAND CHAMPION CHICKENS
GRAND CHAMPION CHICKENS: Zoe Krupinski
RESERVE CHAMPION DUCKS
RESERVE CHAMPION DUCKS: Alyvia Bryant
GRAND CHAMPION DUCKS
GRAND CHAMPION DUCKS: Lauren Doane
RESERVE CHAMPION RABBITS
RESERVE CHAMPION RABBITS: Aubrey Reardon

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox

Next step: Check your inbox to confirm your subscription.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.