Harrison County Junior Fair sale results

JUNE 28, 2024 | SALE TOTAL: $590,828.75

BEEF

Grand champion: Addie Wilson | Bid: $9.75/lb | Weight: 1,380 lbs | Buyer: Border Patrol; Reserve champion: Owen Allison | Bid: $6/lb | Weight: 1,405 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Recycling & Disposal

Grand champion carcass beef: Bristol Tipton Bid: $5.50/lb | Total: $5,071 | Buyer: Martin & Vicki Yoder | RATE OF GAIN: Austin Lucas

HOGS

Grand champion: Grayden Sproull | Bid: $21/lb | Weight: 267 lbs | Buyer: Brightside Junction/Tavern; Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen | Bid: $20 /lb | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Encino Energy

Grand champion carcass hog: Grayden Sproull; Bid: $12/lb | Total: $2,496 | Buyer: D&J Sales & Service; Reserve champion carcass hog: Emma Patterson | Bid: $12/lb | Total: $2,100 | Buyer: Clay’s Drive In

Editor’s Note: Farm and Dairy did not receive a picture for the Grand Champion Carcass Hog.

LAMBS

Grand champion: Isabel Yeager | Bid: $50/lb | Weight: 125 lbs | Buyers: Wilgus & Company, D&E Electric and Dino Piergallini & Sons Trucking; Reserve champion: Gillian George | Bid: $24/lb | Weight: 122 lbs | Buyer: Willoughby Land Service LLC

Grand champion carcass lamb: Katarina Carman | Bid: $14/lb | Total: $1,022 | Buyer: Vickey Henderson Chrisman; Reserve champion carcass lamb: Rebecca Heavilin | Bid: $24/lb | Total: $1,560 | Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Dusta Ryder | Bid: $2,600 | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corp.; Reserve champion: Jace Arnold | Bid: $2,000 | Buyers: Encino Energy and Williams Energy

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Elah Amaismeier | Bid: $3/lb | Weight: 634 lbs | Buyer: Attorney Lauren Knight; Reserve champion: Ryan Arbaugh Bid: $4/lb | Weight: 579 lbs | Buyers: Parker Farms, Parker Insurance Agency LLC and Deerfield Ag Services

RABBITS

Grand champion: Brody McCabe | Bid: $2,500 | Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank; Reserve champion Aubrey Reardon | Bid: $1,600 | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corp.

CHICKENS – PEN OF TWO

Grand champion: Zoe Krupinski | Bid: $3,250 | Buyer: WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital; Reserve champion: Kayleigh Agostini | Bid: $2,100 | Buyer: Encino Energy

DUCKS – PEN OF TWO

Grand champion: Lauren Doane | Bid: $2,100 | Buyer: Encino Energy; Reserve champion: Alyvia Bryant | Bid: $1,900 | Buyer: Williams Energy

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Neely Ryder | Bid: $6,250 | Buyer: Border Patrol; Reserve champion: Kayliegh Agostini | Bid: $5,000 | Buyer: Encino Energy and Williams Energy

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Darrell Watson and Steve Cronebaugh; Fair Queen: Carys Haney; Fair Prince: Jayden Bardall; Fair Princess: Maison Kimble; Fair King: Caleb Shaw; Livestock Photographer: Allie Toland Photography

