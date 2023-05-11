Hatch of spotted lanternfly observed in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Jonathon Shields, Agriculture Inspection Manager with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, has confirmed a hatch of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati.

Ohioans are urged to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly. Previously, everyone was encouraged to look for the egg mass stage of this non-native invasive species. While egg masses can remain visible even after hatch, ‘SLF spotters’ should also look for the nymph stage.

SLF nymphs have a pretty wide host range, and are incapable of flying, but are strong jumpers or hoppers as their species is described in the name — planthoppers. First, second, and third instar nymphs are black with white markings. The fourth instar is red with black and white markings.

If you suspect that you have found any stage of the SLF, you are asked to report the sighting in one of the following ways:

• Ohio Department of Agriculture at agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/invasive-pests/invasive-insects/slf

• Great Lakes Early Detection Network App that can be downloaded from apps.bugwood.org/apps/gledn/

• Any local OSU Extension Office at extension.osu.edu/lao.