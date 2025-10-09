Help monarch butterflies by collecting milkweed pods

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is asking community members to collect common milkweed seed pods now through Oct. 31.

Pods can be dropped off in the green and yellow collection container outside the Richland SWCD office, located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 205 B, Mansfield.

Each fall, the district partners with the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative and local residents to gather milkweed pods, which are essential to monarch butterfly survival. The seeds will be cleaned and distributed this winter for planting next year. Free milkweed seeds with planting instructions will also be available on the hallway table outside the SWCD office.

Milkweed is the only host plant for monarch butterflies, providing both a place for eggs and a food source for caterpillars. It also benefits many other pollinators. With monarch populations continuing to decline due to habitat loss, collecting and planting milkweed is one simple way to help. When harvesting, make sure pods are slightly gray, beginning to dry and filled with brown seeds. If the pod’s seam pops with gentle pressure, it’s ready to be picked. Avoid pods that are open or damp, and do not bundle pods with rubber bands. Keep them in a cool, dry place until you deliver them.

Pods should only be collected from your own property or with permission from landowners. Once collected, place them inside the large paper bag found in the drop-off bin at the SWCD office.

For questions about milkweed seed collection or other conservation programs, call 419-747-8685 or visit richlandswcd.net.