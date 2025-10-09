Mahoning SWCD to hold meeting and election

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Austintown Library, 600 S Raccoon Road in Youngstown, where Mahoning County residents and landowners may vote for the conservation district’s Board of Supervisor candidates.

Voting will take place from Oct. 6 through Nov. 4. Those interested in running for a board position or volunteering as an associate board member should contact the Mahoning SWCD office.

This year, two individuals are running uncontested for two, three-year term open seats on the Mahoning SWCD Board of Supervisors. They are Matthew Monus and Fred Owens.

Monus is an engineer with GPD Group in Akron and has worked as an engineer since 2004, focusing on site development, grading, stormwater management, permitting and erosion control. He holds several certifications in soil and water management.

Before joining GPD in 2017, Monus spent eight years with Navarro & Wright Consulting Engineers, based in Pittsburgh. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Youngstown State University.

Owens is a professor emeritus at Youngstown State University, where he taught telecommunications and business courses for many years. Twice named Distinguished Professor, he also served as chair of the Department of Communication from 1983 to 1998.

Owens is the author of several textbooks and research articles on communication and organizational behavior.

The Mahoning SWCD plays a vital role in protecting Mahoning County’s natural resources, supporting agriculture and promoting environmental stewardship. At the heart of this work is the SWCD’s Board of Supervisors, local leaders who help guide the vision, priorities and programs that make conservation possible in Mahoning County.

Those who are passionate about conservation, agriculture or community service are encouraged to consider becoming a board member or associate board member.

Board members are elected by Mahoning County residents during the annual election period. They serve three-year terms and provide leadership and oversight for the district. Responsibilities include setting priorities for conservation programs and services; approving budgets, grants and district policies; partnering with farmers, landowners, schools and local governments, and representing the district at community events and state-level trainings. Board members attend monthly board meetings and support special programs throughout the year.

Not ready to run for an elected position? Those interested in becoming involved can still do so by serving as an associate board member. Associates volunteer their time to support district events, education programs and committee work. They gain firsthand experience with conservation projects, provide input and advice to the elected board, learn about local conservation issues and how SWCDs operate. This is a great way to get involved and prepare for possible future service as an elected board member.