OABA accepting nominations for Industry Excellence Awards

COLUMBUS — The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is accepting nominations for its Industry Excellence Awards from now until Aug. 9 to honor outstanding leaders in the agribusiness industry.

The OABA’s Industry Excellence Awards seek to highlight stories of professionalism, stewardship and excellence within the agribusiness sector. OABA member company employees can be nominated in three award categories, including Achievement as an Emerging Leader, Excellence in Customer Service and Excellence in Safety & Stewardship.

Award recipients will be honored at the 2025 OABA Industry Conference on Jan. 29, where they will receive recognition in industry publications and a $1,000 cash award, provided by Assured Partners — ABIS/J.H. Ward. Awardees will also get complimentary registration and lodging for the conference.

To nominate an employee, visit oaba.net/awards and download the application forms. Applications must be submitted to the Ohio AgriBusiness Association and can be mailed or emailed to 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or lprettyman@oaba.net, respectively.

For more information, contact Lauren Prettyman at 614-326-7520 or lprettyman@oaba.net.