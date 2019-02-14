Holstein judges conference registration open

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Registration is open for the Holstein Association USA 2019 Judges Conference, March 28, in Columbus, Ohio, in conjunction with the Mid-East Spring National Holstein Show.

The conference includes judging classes and classroom sessions.

Individuals who plan to apply for the Holstein Association USA judges list must first attend and receive a satisfactory rating at a Holstein Association USA Judges Conference.

Current judges must attend and receive a satisfactory rating at a Holstein conference every five years.

The one-day conference will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register, visit www.holsteinusa.com/shows/judges_preregister.html. The pre-registration fee of $50 is available until March 14. Late registrants and walk-ins will pay $100. Attendees must be 22 by the conference.

Hotel accommodations can be made at the Candlewood Suites Polaris, Columbus, at 614-436-6600 with the Holstein association until March 8.

For details, contact Jodi Hoynoski at 800-952-5200, ext. 4261, or by email at jhoynoski@holstein.com.