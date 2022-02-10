Horstman wins Pa. Fair Person of the Year

HERHEY, Pa. — Dick Horstman, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was named the 2021 Fair Person of the Year at the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Annual Convention held in late January in Hershey.

As a young boy, Horstman started out showing his small flock of chickens at the Washington County Fair and still today, he raises and shows chickens across the country. In the fair business, Horstman has “done it all.” He is involved in the food concession business with his well-known hot sausage. He has had as many as four food trailers on the road at one time. He even ventured into the carnival ride business setting up his own small carnival.

Horstman became involved in the Pennsylvania State Showmen Association in the early 1970s, where he served as president for two terms. He was the association representation on the Ride Safety Committee for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. He was the 1988 PSSA Showmen of the Year.

After retiring from his full time job, he became a director at the Washington County Fair and served as Concessions Manager and eventually becoming president. He was elected to the PSACF board of directors serving for six years. Since 2010, Horstman coordinated the PSACF convention annual trade show, which has grown to be the biggest in the country. His family includes his wife, Patricia, two daughters, a son and eight grandchildren.