Ice fishing class is Jan. 25

CORTLAND, Ohio — A free ice fishing class will be held Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mosquito Lake State Park Office, 1439 Wilson-Sharpsville Road (state Route 305).

Join experts from the Ohio Division of Wildlife as well as Division of Parks & Watercraft to enjoy topics including ice fishing planning and preparation, equipment usage, and safety. Demonstrations and hands-on fishing opportunities in the field are planned, conditions permitting. Equipment will be provided.

A fishing license will be required for participants 16 and older; licenses are required to be obtained prior to the event.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as portions of this workshop will be held outdoors.

The workshop is free, but online pre-registration is required as space is limited. Visit wildohio.gov and click on register online in the left-hand navigation of the homepage under the Wild Ohio Harvest Community logo. Call Ken Fry at 330-245-3030 with questions. To read more about ice fishing in Ohio, visit wildohio.gov.