Improve grazing management online

ITHACA, N.Y. — Grazing is more than simply turning livestock out onto a green “warehouse” and hoping for the best. With sound grazing management, you can reduce your workload, keep your animals happier and healthier, and improve the overall productivity and profitability of your farm.

Well-managed grazing systems also provide greater environmental benefits and enhance habitat for many wildlife species. Learn about grazing in the six-week online course “Improved Grazing Management,” with the Cornell Small Farms Program.

The program will be held Feb. 28-April 4, 2019. Webinars will be held Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. EST.

In this course, you’ll learn the key concepts of successful grazing operations that can be adapted and successfully implemented on your own farm. The course focus will be on grazing ruminant livestock, but most of the information will be relevant to non-ruminant animals as well.

This course is designed for livestock producers who have already initiated grazing practices on their farm, and who have at least a basic knowledge of the grazing behavior of their animals and of their pasture ecosystems. Producers who do not yet have livestock are welcome to participate.

Through this course participants will learn common grazing terminology, systems and methodology, comprehend the fundamental principles of every successful grazing system, develop confidence in implementing or enhancing a grazing system, and learn how to monitor, evaluate and refine the grazing system.

Register at https://smallfarms.cornell.edu/online-courses/.