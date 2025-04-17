Independence Conservancy to host tire collections

INDUSTRY, Pa. — The Independence Conservancy will hold affordable community tire collections in cooperation with the following municipalities this spring:

• April 26, Findlay Township Public Works Department, 1058 Clinton Road, Clinton

• May 3, Big Knob Grange, 336 Grange Road, Rochester

• May 10, Ambridge Municipal Building, 800 11th St., Ambridge

• May 17, Aliquippa Street Department, 1497 Kennedy Blvd., Aliquippa

All collections are held on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Tires on rims are acceptable. Individuals and small businesses are welcome. No proof of residency is required, and there is no limit to the number of tires or wheels any one person may bring.

The disposal fee for passenger car and light truck tires up to 18 inches are $5 each and $7 for tires over 18 inches. The cost is $10 for passenger car and light truck tires on rims. Skid steer tires are $20 per tire. Tractor trailer tires up to 22.5-inch are $25 each. Farm tractor tires up to 75 pounds are $35 each; over 75 pounds tractor tires are priced by weight.

Independence Conservancy offers community tire collections to reduce the risk of West Nile, Zika and other diseases by eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. For more information, visit independenceconservancy.org.