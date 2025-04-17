Roundup of FFA news for April 17, 2025

ASHLAND, Ohio — On March 22, the Ashland FFA traveled to the Ohio Expo Center to compete in the State Milk Quality Products CDE.

Eleven members of the Ashland FFA competed from the high school and middle school.

The middle school team placed sixth in the state. The high school team also placed sixth.

ASHLAND, Ohio — On March 26, the Ashland FFA Nursery Landscape team traveled to the Delaware Area Career Center to compete in the state competition. The team had already taken the online test to qualify for the state competition. Following the online test, the team ranked fourth in the state.

With a combined score, Haley McNaull and Brandon Keiser finished second in ZTR mowing and third in mid-sized mowers. Hannah McNaull and Thomas O’Toole worked together on tree planting and sod laying to secure first place in tree planting. Haley McNaull’s overall score put her in third place. The team received a banner for finishing fifth in the state, while McNaull and O’Toole received a plaque for taking first place in tree planting.

ASHLAND, Ohio — On Feb. 21, the Ashland FFA continued to celebrate National FFA Week by holding a teacher appreciation breakfast. FFA members prepared sausage links and bacon, served Hawkins donuts and assorted juices, milk and coffee.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently explored sustainable agriculture firsthand through a hydroponic gardening project.

Over the past six weeks, the students in Christina Howard’s Animal and Plant Science classes grew various types of lettuce using their Grow Tower System, culminating in an impressive harvest of over 12 pounds of fresh greens.

The hydroponic system provided students with an innovative way to experience agriculture beyond traditional soil-based methods. Throughout the process, students closely monitored growth conditions, nutrients and plant health, fostering a deep understanding of sustainable agricultural practices.

Students harvested their abundant crops and enjoyed the fresh produce by preparing delicious salads and chicken wraps. This project not only brought nutritious, student-grown produce directly to their plates but also offered practical skills and valuable insights into future agricultural technologies.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On March 22, Northwestern FFA members traveled to Columbus to compete in various spring Career Development Events.

The members who participated in the Milk Quality and Products CDE contest were Mallory Gilbert, Kaylee Cherry, Brooke Hershey and Chloe Starcher.

Members also participated in the General Livestock CDE, where students work individually to rank breeding and market classes of beef, sheep, goats and swine.

The members who participated included Alivia Welch, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Emma Connelly, Triston Flinn and Gabi Riedel.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Dairy Cattle Judging and Handling CDE took place on March 26 in Columbus at the Spring Dairy Expo. Northwestern FFA members who participated in the judging portion were Chet McNeil, Jamison Gilbert, Jake Howman and Grady Ellerbrock, along with middle schoolers Ray Sloan and Landon Ellerbrock.

The handlers this year consisted of Kaylee Cherry, Brooke Hershey, Jaycee Reed and Haley McLaughlin.