Kaufman Realty and Auctions celebrates 50 years

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — Kaufman Realty and Auctions started with one man in 1975. Dave Kaufman founded the company 50 years ago in Sugarcreek, Ohio, not long after he became an auctioneer and real estate broker.

It was a one-man show at the beginning. Kaufman did all the background work, created flyers and ran handwritten advertisements to local papers, including Farm and Dairy. On auction day, he was the auctioneer and the ringman.

While many things have changed about auctions and real estate transactions over the years, one thing remains the same for the Kaufman’s team: the focus on building strong relationships.

“Dad was always about serving the client, and the sales came off of the service,” said Anthony Kaufman, Dave’s eldest son, who is now president of the company.

The company has since blossomed into an enterprise that spans nine offices in four states, Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois and Florida. Last year, Kaufman Realty and Auctions completed 1,442 total transactions in five states.

The company employs more than 110 people, including realty agents, auctioneers and support staff. Kaufman Realty and Auctions is still majority-owned by Kaufman family members.

“Dave Kaufman founded this company with a boots-on-the-ground approach and a strong, honest work ethic, and we strive every day to carry those values forward with integrity, dedication and pride,” said Pam Bickel, director of personnel for the company.

This year, Kaufman Realty and Auctions is celebrating 50 years of business. To mark the occasion, the company is hosting an open house July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Kaufman Auction Center, 559 Belden Parkway, Sugarcreek, Ohio. There will be food and refreshments available. Everyone is welcome to join the Kaufman team in celebrating this milestone.