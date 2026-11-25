Increasingly hot, dry summer months in Ohio have posed a challenge for producers to navigate. Available forage declines while cool-season forages go dormant, exacerbating the summer slump.

One potential option for managing this summer slump is planting warm-season forages. This article focuses on perennial native warm-season grasses, such as Indiangrass or switchgrass.

Warm-season forages thrive in the heat and can withstand the dry periods that cause Ohio’s cool-season forages to struggle. While cool-season forages are the main species used in Ohio’s pastures, producers have turned to using supplemental feed and separate parts of pasture dedicated to warm-season forages during the hottest months.

Starting slow

Current recommendations for producers in our area who are interested in adopting warm-season native grasses for grazing operations include planting around 30% of total pasture with warm-season forages and leaving cool-season forages in the remaining 70% of pasture area. Animals primarily graze the cool-season pastures throughout the year, and the warm-season pastures help increase forage availability and allow the cool-season pastures to have longer rest intervals during summer.

Producers are often hesitant to plant 30% of pasture area with warm-season perennial forages due to the slow establishment period, making them a poor competitor with weeds and slow to return initial planting investment. Mixed warm- and cool-season pastures would allow for maximum usable pasture throughout the growing season while keeping warm-season’s benefits.

These benefits have raised questions from producers about the possibility of warm- and cool-season mixtures. Although warm-season and cool-season forage grasses have been observed growing together in grasslands naturally, there are no current recommendations for how to create a mixture of these species in pasture settings.

Research

This year, we started a three-year research trial at the Jackson Agricultural Research Station exploring the possibility of mixed warm- and cool-season pasture. The differing nature of these forages creates a hefty challenge when trying to establish them together. To meet this challenge, the trial looks at six different strategies; these strategies use different tillage, planting orders and herbicides. Two warm-season forages (big bluestem with Indiangrass) and two cool-season forage pairings (tall fescue with white clover or orchardgrass with timothy) were chosen.

Planting order varied by treatment, and other interventions during establishment included herbicides (paraquat, glyphosate and imazapic) and tillage (light discing versus deeper tillage).

First year

As our first year is coming to a close, I would like to share some of our progress with you. To begin, the existing pasture was grazed down short and sprayed with herbicides. The pasture was then tilled and hit with a cultipacker to ensure a firm, even seedbed. Warm seasons were then planted using a no-till drill. Fencing was then put up to allow for separate grazing of each strategy when needed.

Fortunately, we had ample rainfall after planting, and warm-season grasses were seen emerging a few weeks after planting. Warm-season grasses tend to be slow establishing — as a result, our stand was relatively uneven throughout summer of 2026.

As expected, the biggest challenge has been flourishing weeds while the warm-season forages begin their growth. To combat the weeds, we have used several rounds of grazing and clipped weed seed heads with a mower. Comparatively, treatments leaving pre-existing cool-season pasture have been less muddy and water-logged from ample rainfall than treatments starting with warm seasons.

Looking ahead, we plan to do an additional planting of warm-season species to ensure a uniform stand, plant our cool-season species into the warm-season species, and begin taking data to compare the outcome of each strategy. Data will be collected on weed pressure, stand productivity, and species spread and evenness throughout the pasture. We will be looking to graze warm-season forages when each treatment reaches an adequate height. Since this is a multi-year trial, we’re looking forward to sharing it with readers and highlighting it at field days and other events at the Jackson Agricultural Research Station.

(Tatum Lonack is a PhD student in Horticulture and Crop Science at Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.)