There are some whose lives lend themselves well to the making of memoirs. Publishers beg for their story, and later autograph seekers stand in long lines at book shows, having kissed a couple of 20 dollar bills goodbye.

I ran across a journal of sorts recently while digging through old boxes and laughed out loud at the thought of making it into a book titled, “Serving Time On A Dairy Farm” or “Madness In A Milking Parlor.”

This notebook was kept in a flip-down desk of sorts in the milking parlor and contains six months or so of instructions left to one another, a collection of quips and wisecracks to and from the hired guys who were like brothers on our farm. I was about 15 or so at the time this book was compiled, and each one of us could dish it out as well as take it.

It is no leather-bound manuscript, but a tattered notebook with sports figures leaping around on its cover. It was, I suppose, a blue-light special before landing on our farm.

Instructions seemed to be repeated only twice by any of us before being accompanied by a threat. “Bed calves in hutches.” Later, “I said bed calves in hutches or else get shipped to Iran!” The point was made.

Paul Z. Fulk was my classmate and cow-milking partner, both early morning and after school. Paul, whose character then ran from quiet to ornery to ornerier, didn’t see much sense in worrying about correct spelling. I did.

Paul writes, “Fed Weined calves cracker jack for first.”

I reply, “Paul. You meant to say you fed weaned calves.

Paul scribbles back, “Yeh, stuppid. That’s what I sed.” I circled the misspellings in red.

Paul was going to take a couple days off, so I left him a note asking him to tell me everything he knew about silage. “If I told you all I know, your brane couldn’t hold it all. Why bother?”

An entry from my Dad, “I’ll be in by 7. I’m filling silo. Dolly got the go-ahead from Doc Smith. Put her in the tank tonight.”

Paul writes under this, “We try to put Dolly in tank. She is just not gonna fit. Sorry, Stan.”

Dad writes under this wisecrack, “Gee, ya just can’t get good help these days!”

Later this entry: Water weaned calves.

Water weaned calves, please.

Water weaned calves or get your ears cut off.

The notebook is full of cow’s names, in the years before names were completely replaced by numbers. “Lucky freshened. Heifer calf.” Later, “Lucky treated with 36 for mastitis. And after several similar entries, “Lucky scheduled for the big one-way trip to Kidron Follies.”

One of us wrote, “Guess Lucky wasn’t so Lucky after all.”

Paul took a lot of ribbing. One entry reads, “Paul Z, one of the calves has been coughing. Look over all the calves real close. Pretend they are potential dates to the prom.”

Paul writes, “I love my job. I love my job. Calves all ok. I love my job. Calf on far side is dumb as a doorknob. It’s a female, of course. She coughs just to run her mouth.”

I jab back with, “Females on this farm make us more money than males do. It’s clearly a matter of supremacy.”

Another day, another misspelling. “Amy is a stuppid cow. Ship her west,” Paul writes. Stupid is circled in red.

I add, “If stupidity were reason enough to cull, you’d be in big trouble, Paul!”

Not to be outdone in this game of nonsense, Paul writes, “I may be dum, but at least I aint ugly.”

Our jabs kept things interesting, and re-reading it still brings a grin. I have my doubts that anyone would toss a 20 dollar bill our way for this, though.

I can hear my Dad saying, “It’s not even worth a wooden nickel!”