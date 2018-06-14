Kent State invests in new veterinary facility

WARREN, Ohio — Kent State University at Trumbull made a financial investment of $250,000 to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County (AWL) to build a joint-use medical and surgical area, limited to the purchase of equipment and supplies.

Construction began this spring and should be completed by fall semester.

Vet tech

The space will include the most-up-to-date laboratory, surgical suite, recovery and treatment area, radiology room, and pharmacy.

Veterinary technology students have been training in a temporary space within the facility. Students will now complete their clinical requirements at the AWL.

Close to 40 students are currently enrolled in Kent State Trumbull’s associate degree of applied science in veterinary technology. The degree prepares graduates to serve as technicians performing support functions in area veterinary clinics.

Classes

Courses for the program apply toward a bachelor’s degree of technical and applied studies for students who would have a career interest in a veterinary management position.

Local students complete the entire degree program at Kent State Trumbull, however, Kent State University at Tuscarawas administers it.