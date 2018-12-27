Kentucky hosts equine showcase

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs will host the 8th annual UK Equine Showcase Jan. 25-26.

The event will be held in conjunction with an Equine Vet Continuing Education session (formerly known as the Kentucky Breeders’ Short Course).

The double-header event, which has been running for the past 10 years, was reformatted to better provide equine research information.

The weekend will kick off Jan. 25 with the UK Equine Vet CE from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the UK Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, 1490 Bull Lea Road, Lexington.

The event offers four hours of RACE-approved veterinary continuing education courtesy of Kentucky Association of Equine Practitioners funding support.

Experts will present topics that include parasite control in the breeding season; novel fescue, toxic fescue and the insidious cost of fescue in foaling and breeding mares; periparturient death in broodmares; and the peripartum period for mares and foals.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the annual Equine Showcase will take place at the Fayette County Extension office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way in Lexington.

The UK Equine Showcase will highlight the university’s equine programs and relevant industry findings with an emphasis on pest management. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST.

Topics for the showcase include insects and horses, what you need to know; important equine diseases carried by insects; vector-borne disease affecting humans and horses; making your barn horse friendly and insect averse; managing mud and manure; and horses and the Ag Water Quality Act.

The Equine Vet CE is primarily open to veterinarians, but if spots are available, farm managers and horse owners can also attend. The event is free to veterinarians.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-university-of-kentucky-veterinary-continuing-education-tickets-53607653936.

Equine Showcase is open to veterinarians, owners and managers of all horse breeds or anyone with an interest in learning more about horse management. The cost to attend is $40 until the early bird registration deadline of Jan. 18. After that date, the cost will be $50.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-uk-equine-showcase-tickets-52836552551.

For more details visit www.ca.uky.edu/equine.