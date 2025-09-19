Ohio Farm Bureau to host webinars on health plans

COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau will be hosting three virtual webinars this fall, Sept. 30, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25, for the new Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans. The goal of these informational sessions is to allow members to learn about the forthcoming health plans and how they and their families can utilize them.

All three sessions will begin at 6 p.m. and consist of the same content. Each will be hosted by Trevor Kirkpatrick, director of health services for Ohio Farm Bureau, along with Billy Fields, director of state alliance operations at Farm Bureau Health Plans.

Register for the Sept. 30 webinar at ofb.ag/sept30healthplanswebinar; for the Oct. 28 webinar at ofb.ag/oct28healthplanswebinar, and for the Nov. 25 webinar at ofb.ag/nov25healthplanswebinar. Questions can be submitted beforehand.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans are for individuals and families who may lack access to an employer-sponsored health plan or those who are looking to possibly save money on a health plan that better fits their needs. Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans could be a good fit for those who are self-employed or part of farm households.

Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans will be available this fall with plans going in effect Jan. 1, 2026. To be placed on a list to be notified when the plans launch, sign up at ohiofarmbureauhealthplans.org. Additional questions can be sent to Trevor Kirkpatrick at tkirkpatrick@ofbf.org. Ohio Farm Bureau Health Plans are not insurance and are not regulated as insurance under Ohio law.