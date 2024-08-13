Farmer answers calling to plant Lavender Meadows Farm

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The sweet scent of lavender blows across the open fields of Lavender Meadows Farm as bees and butterflies swarm around the plant’s tasty nectar; here is Vicki Wissler’s oasis.

Wissler planted her first lavender bush in 2022 at the age of 60. She was inspired to create Lavender Meadows when she acquired “empty nester” status after her three kids moved out of the house.

In her second year of harvesting lavender, Wissler reminds others it is never too late to try something new, as she remains optimistic about the future and its endless possibilities.

“I’ve never been more excited about something, I’ve never worked harder for no money,” Wissler laughs. “But, yet, been so joyous over what I do every day. I’m so thankful to be the steward of this land and also to be able to share the joy of farming lavender, doing what I’m doing at my age.”

Destiny intervenes

Before opening up Lavender Meadows, Wissler worked as a nurse and sold medical supplies. It wasn’t until her kids moved out of the house that a series of encounters with lavender inspired her to grow the plant.

Wissler first visited a lavender farm with her daughter in the summer of 2022. The owner had scripture on every row, and that day left Wissler with a sense of warmth and joy.

Then, while touring the gardens at Adena Mansion in Chillicothe, Ohio, walking around lavender bushes, a friend suggested Wissler use her big property and empty nester time to grow lavender. One more visit to a lavender farm later and growing the fragrant plant felt like “divine intervention.”

“I felt like okay, this is weird. It’s three times we’ve come in contact with lavender, so I just prayed about it and thought, ‘I think I’m supposed to start a lavender farm,’” Wissler said.

Wissler finally pulled the trigger and began researching the plant. Soon after, she took a lavender-growing class at Michigan State University and joined the United States Lavender Growers Association.

Harvesting

She planted her first lavender seedlings on her 20-acre property in fall 2022. In spring 2023, Wissler planted even more.

As a self-described plant killer, Wissler anticipated at least half the varieties she planted would die. Because she was unsure how they would do in the soil, she planted 17 varieties and 1,400 plants on two acres. To her luck, all 1,400 plants survived and flourished.

Her first lavender harvest occurred in the summer of 2023. The plants bloomed gradually, which allowed her to harvest and dry the flowers with ease.

Wissler hand harvests all her lavender with a sickle, a farming tool similar looking to a machete. Some lavender farms use mechanical harvesters, but this method can damage the bush. By using a sickle, Wissler prioritizes ”tender love and care” — but that isn’t to say it doesn’t have its challenges.

This year’s harvest was drastically different. All the lavender bloomed at the same time in June, and Wissler struggled to keep up with her sickle. Lavender farmers had previously recommended Wissler not grow more than 400 plants, with 1,400 plants and one harvester — herself — Wissler now knows why.

When lavender is cut too late, it starts to wither and lose the molecules that produce its signature smell. Despite the occasional hand cramp, Wissler fought through the rush and harvested most of her plants this year.

1 of 10

The craft

Wissler makes a variety of lavender products from room spray, lotion and bar soap to candles, lavender bundles and wreathes. She crafts all her lavender products using all-natural oils and distills the lavender to create her own essential oil.

This lavender essential oil is used in the majority of her products including her goat’s milk bar soaps. Her friend, who owns a herd of goats, cures the goat’s milk and infuses it with Wissler’s handcrafted essential oil.

Educating customers about the products is a key part of her role as a businesswoman.

“Our skin is the largest organ in our body, what goes on it goes in it,” Wissler said. “When people come to my table, it’s not just about selling them a product, it’s the education then that goes along with it. Let me tell you why it might be different than what you’re used to using, or why it doesn’t knock you over with this smell of overwhelming lavender.”

Wissler, however, is still trying to find the right market. She has attended several local farmers markets, but it hasn’t been ideal. Some of her products are temperature-dependent and can’t endure the heat for long. Instead, she has been signing up for juried events to be a vendor.

Alongside vendor events, Lavender Meadows products are sold at several local stores including Chillicothe Craft Mall, Hirsch’s Fruit Farm, Looks Unlimited Salon all in Chillicothe and Celebrate Local at Easton in Columbus, Ohio. They are also available for purchase online. Wissler hasn’t turned a profit yet, but hopes to within the coming year.

As Wissler continues to expand her market, she also looks for ways to bring the art of lavender crafting to the people. She has done several workshops for recovering addicts and alcoholics on how to make her lavender scrub and lotions, and invited them to the farm to plant lavender. She also hosts farm tours for 4-H clubs as a former 4-H’er herself.

“Sharing the joy with other people is unparalleled. You don’t know who you’re gonna talk to,” Wissler said. “Even if you just smile at them at your booth … they don’t have to buy my stuff, but I’m still gonna smile. Joy is what has been laid out on my heart from the beginning.”

1 of 5

Future

With her business off the ground and plants in maturity, Wissler is looking toward the future. She wants to grow complementary plants like eucalyptus, baby’s breath and sedum in addition to lavender.

She also hopes to make some infrastructure improvements through the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program and was recently approved to make a pollinator habitat.

Wissler already has lots of pollinators flocking to her lavender fields; she even has a bee box set up to collect honey. The pollinator habitat, however, will consist of a whole hillside of native wildflowers, more bee boxes and a watering station for pollinators.

Wissler has experienced setbacks, too, being denied funds for high wind tunnels and a new irrigation system after coyotes ripped hers up. However, she knows there’s a learning curve that comes with growing any crop for the first time, and that good things take time.

Above all else, she remains thankful for the land that brought her this new journey in life.

“I want to be a great representative of the plant of lavender, of Lavender Meadows, my farm, of the Lord, because if you are gonna do anything, you do it with excellence like you are doing it for Him,” Wissler said.

For more information on Lavender Meadows Farm, visit https://www.lavendermeadowsohio.com/.

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)