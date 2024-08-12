ODNR offers special deer hunts on eight state nature preserves

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will host special deer hunts at eight state nature preserves across Ohio during the 2024-25 hunting season. The locations were determined as areas where deer populations pose a threat to native plant communities.

Excessive browning, when deer feed on leaves and plants, can negatively affect sensitive habitats and led to an increase in the spread of non-native, invasive plant species. Harvesting also helps manage the deer population.

Hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each persevere they wish to hunt in. After the meeting, hunters will have the opportunity to purchase a $5 ticket to enter the preserve’s special hunt drawing. Those who win will stay for a pre-hunt orientation and be given a specific time to hunt. Hunters are allowed to have a hunting partner; they do not need to be present for the drawing or orientation.

To participant, hunters must posses a valid 2024-2025 hunting license to purchase tickets. Entry forms will not be accepted through the mail.

Hunters interested in the Lake Katharine gun, muzzleloader and archery hunts will need to buy separate lottery tickets for each event.

Some of the hunts will be “antlerless deer only,” while others will allow the taking of antlered deer if an antlerless deer was harvested first. The division will host hunts for both gun and archery hunters.

This year’s hunt locations and meeting dates are:

• Boch Hollow (gun), Hocking County, Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m., 7211 Bremen Road, Logan, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at 740-380-8919 or levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Caesar Creek (late season archery), Warren County, Aug. 24, noon, 4080 Corwin Road, Oregonia, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at 937-418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Davey Woods (archery), Champaign County, Aug. 24, 4 p.m., 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Goll Woods (archery), Fulton County, Aug. 24, 9 a.m., 26093 County Road F, Archbold, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Hueston Woods (late season archery) Butler and Preble counties, Aug. 24, 8 a.m., 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at 937-418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov or Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Lake Katharine (gun, muzzleloader and archery), Jackson County, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Coleman Minney at 740-979-9707 or Coleman.Minney@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Lawrence Woods (archery), Hardin County, Aug. 24, 2 p.m., 13278 County Road 190, Kenton, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Stage’s Pond (gun), Pickaway County, Aug. 24, 9 a.m., 4792 Hagerty Road, Ashville, Ohio. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at 740-380-8919 or levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov.