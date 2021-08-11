Listening session webinar for siting solar in Pa. set for Aug. 20

solar array Pennsylvania
A solar array is installed in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. (Rachel Wagoner photo)

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture is hosting a listening session on Siting and Design for Farm-Based Solar in Pennsylvania. The webinar runs from 12-1 p.m. Aug. 20 and is free.

A panel including representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will discuss how utility-scale solar can and should be integrated into farmland.

As utility-scale solar development in Pennsylvania grows, many groups are making recommendations about where large solar arrays should and should not be placed. This is a chance for farmers to weigh in on what the alternative energy landscape should look like in the state. 

