Mahoning Co. Extension to host new garden event

By -
0
7
raised bed garden

CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension will host a class focused on starting a new garden on March 21 at 10 a.m. at its office.

“Soils — Starting a New Garden” will offer insights about starting a new garden or upgrading an existing one.

Led by Master Gardener Volunteer David Sprague, this workshop will explore the fundamentals of garden planning, including an in-depth look at soil composition, the benefits of raised beds and container gardening.

This class is part of the Morning with the Masters Series. The cost of attendance is $15.

Find more information about the class and series at https://go.osu.edu/preparingsoil.

To register call the Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.