Mahoning Co. Extension to host new garden event

CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension will host a class focused on starting a new garden on March 21 at 10 a.m. at its office.

“Soils — Starting a New Garden” will offer insights about starting a new garden or upgrading an existing one.

Led by Master Gardener Volunteer David Sprague, this workshop will explore the fundamentals of garden planning, including an in-depth look at soil composition, the benefits of raised beds and container gardening.

This class is part of the Morning with the Masters Series. The cost of attendance is $15.

Find more information about the class and series at https://go.osu.edu/preparingsoil.

To register call the Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538.