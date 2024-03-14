Workshop to focus on growing herbs on April 2

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The next Conservation Creation Arts & Crafts Workshop hosted by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will focus on herbs. Christine Libby from Alta Florist & Greenhouse will share her expertise.

Participants will plant a trio of oregano, chives, and parsley seeds in a container to take home and enjoy.

The event will be held April 2 at 6 p.m., at the Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue in Mansfield.

Richland SWCD provides all the materials needed to plant the container. The cost is $12.00 per person and reservations are requested by March 29. Visit richlandswcd.net/event/conservation-creation-arts-crafts-workshop-tbd-3/ or call 419-747-8685 to register for the workshop.