Ohio’s state parks receive national gold medal award for excellence

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz have announced that Ohio State Parks has been named the best park system in the nation for providing excellent recreation programs and services.

Ohio was awarded the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. Ohio earned the Gold Medal Award over fellow finalists Florida and Wyoming.

The award represents ODNR’s commitment to innovation, accessibility and conservation. With free entry to all 76 state parks, Ohio offers more than 9,300 campsites, 1,200 miles of trails, 10 lodges and over 7,100 educational programs annually. ODNR has also led the way in accessibility with adaptive kayak launches, inclusive playgrounds and other creative programs.

State park systems were evaluated by a panel of experienced park and recreation professionals on long-range planning, community engagement, environmental stewardship and the ability to innovate and adapt.

The judges also highlighted ODNR’s success in building Great Council State Park in partnership with the Shawnee, Eastern Shawnee and Absentee Shawnee Tribes. The park, which honors Native American history and culture, as well as Ohio’s pioneer past, welcomed more than 21,000 visitors and nearly 4,000 program attendees in its first five months.

Through strategic use of visitor data, expanded safety training and strong public-private partnerships, ODNR continues to set a national standard for park management while advancing its mission of conservation, education, and recreation.

For more information about Ohio’s state parks, visit ohiostateparks.gov.