Mahoning Valley Archeological Society holding special event Sept. 18

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning Valley Archaeological Society is holding a special presentation Sept. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Mahoning County – Ohio State University Extension office at 490 S. Broad St., in Canfield

The speaker for the evening is Charlie Fulk from Ashland, Ohio, who will offer a presentation on Ohio flint types, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Fulk is considered an enthusiastic long-term surface hunter, collector of prehistoric artifacts and artifact advisor with over 35 years of speaking engagements on associated archaeological subjects. He is instrumental in creating collaboration between the private artifact collector, field walker and advocational archaeologists.

The public and members of MVAS are encouraged to bring their artifacts and frames for identification, understanding age and function.