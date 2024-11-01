West Virginia’s small game and furbearer seasons open Nov. 2

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will open its hunting and trapping season for small game and fur-bearing species on Nov. 2.

Small game hunting is permitted during West Virginia’s deer seasons, except for the first three days of buck firearms season, when trapping fur-bearing animals is allowed. During buck season, number four shot or smaller and slugs can only be carried if the hunter is legally hunting deer or bear. Legal firearms for small game hunting include combination rifle-shotgun; illegal guns include any centerfire rifle, rimfire larger than .22 caliber or air files other than .22 caliber. Shots larger than number four or solid ball ammunition is not permitted in counties closed to buck firearms season.

Trappers harvesting beaver, bobcat, fisher and otter need to electronically check their catches within 30 days after the close of the season. A WVDNR-issued game check confirmation number will be recorded in writing with the trapper’s name and address. It will then be attached and stay attached to each pelt or whole animal until sold, tanned and processed into commercial fur or mounted.

Trappers must also get a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora seal for every bobcat and otter pelt harvested in West Virginia. Federal law requires this seal be on all bobcat and otter pelts exported to international markets. Trappers can receive a CITES seal from the Elkins Operations Center or their local WVDNR district office.

Additionally, the WVDNR is reminding trappers of its otter research project to study annual survival, harvest rates, habitat use and movement rates. Radio-tagged otters are legal game throughout trapping season. Trappers who harvest a radio-tagged otter should reach out to Holly Morris at the District 4 office, 304-256-6947, to report the tag number and return the transmitter.

Otter trappers who deliver a legally harvested and electronically registered skinned otter carcass to a WVDNR district office can receive a $20 gift card. Trappers need to call their local district office to arrange a pick-up if unable to deliver the carcass.

For more information, visit WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.