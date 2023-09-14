Massillon Museum to unveil John W. Carlson exhibit

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Massillon Museum will exhibit John W. Carlson: Set the Twilight Reeling in its Aultman Health Foundation Gallery from Sept. 16 to Nov. 12. This exhibition and the accompanying catalog will introduce the complexity of Carlson’s artistic life (1954–2020), through videos sketchbooks and items from his studio.

The exhibition’s aim is to create an emotional experience and atmosphere for visitors to connect with. Through his art, Carlson communicated using a language of line, colors, space, form, contrast and gesture to express narrative, and above all, feelings.

Carlson’s paintings and drawings were first featured in the Massillon Museum in 2017 when he had a solo Studio M exhibition.

Massillon Museum will also host bluesman Austin Walkin’ Cane for its Rhythms concert Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in tribute to Carlson’s passion for blues. Tickets are $12 or $10 for MassMu members and are available at MassMu.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061.

A MassMusings podcast related to the Set the Twilight Reeling exhibition will be posted Oct. 31 at noon. The exhibition catalog will be available in the museum shop.

The artists’ reception for the Artists Group of Ten exhibition, Ten Point Perspective, will be held concurrently with the Carlson reception Sept. 16. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It is free and open to everyone with no reservations required.

Exhibitions can be seen during regular museum hours, Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.

Massillon Museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way East in downtown Massillon. A visit is always free and everyone is welcome. Free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.