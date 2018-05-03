McDonald’s offers more dairy-focused menu items

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Dairy checkoff scientists who work onsite at McDonald’s headquarters have helped the chain launch three items that elevate dairy and provide customers with great-tasting menu choices.

Scientists working for Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), which manages the national dairy checkoff, collaborated with members of McDonald’s culinary team to created the following items.

New items

McDonald’s Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches and the Egg White Delight McMuffin now feature sharp white cheddar cheese slices that are more than 30 percent larger than the pasteurized process version previously used.

The cheese is available in all 14,000 restaurants. A new Signature Crafted Recipe, Garlic White Cheddar, was also added to the Signature Crafted Recipes lineup.

McDonald’s launched limited-time-offer McCafe Turtle Coffee Beverages: Turtle Macchiato Iced, Turtle Macchiato Hot and Turtle Iced Coffee. These beverages join a McCafe lineup that offers dairy in 90 percent of its items.

McDonald’s in partnership with Coca-Cola recently launched a line of ready-to-drink McCafe Frappes at grocery stores nationwide. Three flavors — caramel, vanilla and mocha — are available, and McDonald’s plans to expand its line-up later this year.

Insight

DMI also provided McDonald’s with insights on dairy and consumer trends and taste preferences.