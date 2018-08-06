Mercer 4-H Roundup results

<

1 View Mercer grand chicken Addison Olson showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 23 pounds. Wagler’s Camp Perry purchased the pen for $20/pound, represented by Brandon Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Wagler.

2 View Mercer grand goat The 89-pound grand champion market goat was shown by Chance Rains and purchased for $14.50/pound by McCullough Fencing and Coolspring Corn Maze, represented by David, Sara and John McCullough.

3 View Mercer grand hog Carson Ligo won grand champion market hog, weighing 252 pounds. Coolspring Corn Maze and TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the hog for $6/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula and David, Sara and John McCullough.

4 View Mercer_grand_lamb Carlin Ligo showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds. TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the lamb for $24/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula.

5 View Mercer_grand_rabbit The 15-pound grand champion market rabbit pen was shown by Isabella Foust and purchased for $30/pound by WJ Jovenall Construction, represented by Bill Jovenall and Noah Geiwitz.

6 View Mercer grand steer Chance Rains showed the 1,344-pound grand champion market steer. Fairview Swiss Cheese, represented by Rick Koller, purchased the steer for $3.75/pound.

7 View Mercer outstandingsupporter Kim Williams was honored with the Mercer County Outstanding 4-H Supporter Award before the livestock sale Aug. 3. Williams is a third generation 4-H adviser. She started the Otter Creek Livestock Club in 1993. Also pictured is Steven Pfaff, her nephew and the county 4-H educator.

8 View Mercer reserve poultry The reserve pen of market chickens weighing 23 pounds was shown by Blair Steele and purchased for $35/pound by Whispering Pines Veterinary Service, represented by George Rodgers.

9 View Mercer reserve goat The reserve champion market goat, weighing 90 pounds, was shown by Audrey Lawrence and purchased by Albert D’Onofrio with D’Onofrio’s Food Center for $14.50/pound.

10 View Mercer_reserve_hog Kendra Benton showed the reserve champion market hog. DJ Smokehouse and Howard and Son Meat Packing, purchased the 251-pound hog for $7/pound.

11 View Mercer reserve lamb Bailey Kasbee won the reserve champion market lamb honors with her 145-pound lamb. Albert D’Onofrio with D’Onofrio’s Food Center purchased the lamb for $10/pond.

12 View Mercer reserve rabbit The reserve champion market rabbit pen was 8 pounds and shown by Noah Guy. Matt Tomeo of Tomeo Farms and Trailer Sales and Tomeo Farms Husqvarna Parts, Sales an Service was the high bidder at $15/pound.

13 View Mercer reserve steer Grace Deschand showed the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,319 pounds. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, Grove City, represented by Sherri Buckley, purchased the steer for $3/pound.

