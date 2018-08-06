Mercer 4-H Roundup results

Twins Carson and Carlin Ligo win grand champion hog and lamb

Carlin Ligo showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds. TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the lamb for $24/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula.

Aug. 3, 2018
Sale Total: $107,225.07
Total Lots:          143

RABBIT PEN

Number of Market Lots: 11
Average: $13.77/pound with champions; $11.83/pound without

Grand champion: Isabella Foust
Bid: $30/pound              Weight: 15 pounds
Buyer: WJ Jovenall Construction

Reserve champion: Noah Guy
Bid: $15/pound              Weight: 8 pounds
Buyer: Tomeo Farms Trailer Service and Tomeo Farms Husqvarna Parts, Sales and Service

CHICKEN PEN

Number of Market Lots: 5
Average: $16.10/pound with champions; $8.50/pound without

Grand champion: Addison Olson
Bid: $20/pound              Weight: 23 pounds
Buyer: Wagler’s Camp Perry

Reserve champion: Blair Steele
Bid: $35/pound              Weight: 23 pounds
Buyer: Whispering Pines Veterinary Service

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 19
Average: $5.49/pound with champions; $6.43/pound without

Grand champion: Chance Rains
Bid: $14.50/pound              Weight: 89 pounds
Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze and McCullough Fencing

Reserve champion: Audrey Lawrence
Bid: $14.50/pound              Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofio Food Center

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $5.50/pound with champions; $4.50/pound without

Grand champion: Carlin Ligo
Bid: $24/pound              Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: TimberCreek Restaurant

Reserve champion: Bailey Kasbee
Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofio Food Center

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 13
Average: $2.78/pound with champions; $1.49/pound without

Grand champion: Chance Rains
Bid: $3.75/pound              Weight: 1,344 pounds
Buyer: Fairview Swiss Cheese

Reserve champion: Grace Deschand
Bid: $3.00/pound              Weight: 1,319 pounds
Buyer: Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, Grove City

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 70
Average: $2.69/pound with champions; $2.58/pound without

Grand champion: Carson Ligo
Bid: $6/pound              Weight: 252 pounds
Buyer: TimberCreek Restaurant and Coolsprings Corn Maze

Reserve champion: Kendra Benton
Bid: $7/pound              Weight: 251 pounds
Buyer: DJ Smoke House and Howard & Son Meat Packing

Auctioneers/ringmen: Sherman Allen, Don Braham, Dylan Braham, Beth Hillmar, Matt Lawrence, Justin Loomis, Simon Miller, Charles Mowry, Matt Tomeo and Duke Whiting.

Mercer grand chicken

Addison Olson showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 23 pounds. Wagler’s Camp Perry purchased the pen for $20/pound, represented by Brandon Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Wagler.
Mercer grand chicken

Addison Olson showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 23 pounds. Wagler’s Camp Perry purchased the pen for $20/pound, represented by Brandon Rosenberger and Kaitlyn Wagler.
Mercer grand goat

The 89-pound grand champion market goat was shown by Chance Rains and purchased for $14.50/pound by McCullough Fencing and Coolspring Corn Maze, represented by David, Sara and John McCullough.
Mercer grand hog

Carson Ligo won grand champion market hog, weighing 252 pounds. Coolspring Corn Maze and TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the hog for $6/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula and David, Sara and John McCullough.
Mercer_grand_lamb

Carlin Ligo showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds. TimberCreek Restaurant purchased the lamb for $24/pound, represented by Micah, Conner and Russell Wilpula.
Mercer_grand_rabbit

The 15-pound grand champion market rabbit pen was shown by Isabella Foust and purchased for $30/pound by WJ Jovenall Construction, represented by Bill Jovenall and Noah Geiwitz.
Mercer grand steer

Chance Rains showed the 1,344-pound grand champion market steer. Fairview Swiss Cheese, represented by Rick Koller, purchased the steer for $3.75/pound.
Mercer outstandingsupporter

Kim Williams was honored with the Mercer County Outstanding 4-H Supporter Award before the livestock sale Aug. 3. Williams is a third generation 4-H adviser. She started the Otter Creek Livestock Club in 1993. Also pictured is Steven Pfaff, her nephew and the county 4-H educator.
Mercer reserve poultry

The reserve pen of market chickens weighing 23 pounds was shown by Blair Steele and purchased for $35/pound by Whispering Pines Veterinary Service, represented by George Rodgers.
Mercer reserve goat

The reserve champion market goat, weighing 90 pounds, was shown by Audrey Lawrence and purchased by Albert D’Onofrio with D’Onofrio’s Food Center for $14.50/pound.
Mercer_reserve_hog

Kendra Benton showed the reserve champion market hog. DJ Smokehouse and Howard and Son Meat Packing, purchased the 251-pound hog for $7/pound.
Mercer reserve lamb

Bailey Kasbee won the reserve champion market lamb honors with her 145-pound lamb. Albert D’Onofrio with D’Onofrio’s Food Center purchased the lamb for $10/pond.
Mercer reserve rabbit

The reserve champion market rabbit pen was 8 pounds and shown by Noah Guy. Matt Tomeo of Tomeo Farms and Trailer Sales and Tomeo Farms Husqvarna Parts, Sales an Service was the high bidder at $15/pound.
Mercer reserve steer

Grace Deschand showed the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,319 pounds. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, Grove City, represented by Sherri Buckley, purchased the steer for $3/pound.
