CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County will host a New Pesticide Applicator Training on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at Mahoning Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio.

The class is for individuals looking to become a certified pesticide applicator. It will go over study tips, common questions and test day prep strategies. For more information, visit https://mahoning.osu.edu/events/new-pesticide-applicator-training-1.