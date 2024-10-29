USDA offers assistance to organic dairy farmers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $58 million available for marketing assistance to eligible organic dairy producers through the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program (ODMAP) 2024 to help expand the market for organic dairy and increase the consumption of organic dairy.

ODMAP 2024 helps mitigate market volatility, higher input and transportation costs and unstable feed supply and prices that have created unique hardships in the organic dairy industry.

Specifically, through ODMAP 2024, Farm Service Agency is assisting organic dairy operations with projected marketing costs in 2024 calculated using their marketing costs in 2023. FSA began accepting ODMAP 2024 applications on Sept. 30. Eligible producers include certified organic dairy operations that produce milk from cows, goats and sheep.

Several improvements have been made to the program, including an increase in the payment rate to $1.68 per hundredweight, compared to the previous $1.10 per hundredweight. Additionally, the production level eligible for marketing cost-share assistance has increased to nine million pounds compared to the previous five million pounds.

How it works. ODMAP 2024 provides a one-time cost-share payment based on marketing costs on pounds of organic milk marketed in the 2023 calendar year or estimated 2024 marketing costs for organic dairy operations that have increased milk production or entered the organic dairy market.

The assistance provided by ODMAP 2024 and the original ODMAP 2023 is provided through previously unused Commodity Credit Corporation funds remaining from earlier pandemic assistance programs.

How to apply. FSA is accepting applications through Nov. 29. To apply, producers should contact FSA at their local USDA Service Center. To complete the ODMAP 2024 application, producers must certify to pounds of 2023 milk production, show documentation of their organic certification and submit a completed application form.

Organic dairy operations are also required to provide their USDA certification of organic status confirming operation as an organic dairy in 2024 and 2023 along with the certification of 2023 milk production or estimated 2024 milk production in hundredweight.

Learn more on the FSA Dairy Programs webpage: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/farm-bill/farm-safety-net/dairy-programs/index.