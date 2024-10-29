Grants available for climate smart sheep producers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The American Lamb Board is accepting applications for 150 sheep producers to take part in its Climate Smart Sheep program now until Dec. 1.

Producers in the program will be paid up to $7,000 to create and implement Climate Smart Sheep management practices and measure and record emissions and life cycle analysis.

Producers will work with a technical assistance provider on environmental enhancements and practices. Additionally, they will create operational plans, execute recommended changes and organize farm data necessary to record emissions using the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Calculator developed by Michigan State University and ALB.

Climate Smart practices that can be enacted include prescribed grazing, cover crop planting, range planting, tree or shrub enhancement, silvopasture, cross-fencing and brush and pest management.

Applicants will need to establish farm records with the USDA Farm Service Agency, complete a Customer Data Worksheet to enable the collection of customer data for business partner records, certify highly erodible land and wetland conservation measures, certify they are not a foreign person, certify they are not receiving funds from other government programs such as EQIP for the same practices on the same land and agree to share farm data. Applicants considered small or underserved will be given priority.

To apply, visit LambBoard.com. Accepted producers will be notified before Dec. 15 and the program will start on Jan. 1, 2025.