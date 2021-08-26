New records set at 2021 Butler Farm Show

August 12, 2021
Lots: 128
Sale total: $202,525.25
* new record
HOGS
Lots: 44
Average: $5.51/pound with champions; $4.90/pound without
Grand champion: Morgan Teets
Bid: $32/pound Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.
Reserve champion: Lily Ansell
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources
Charity hog: Butler County Livestock Club
Bid: $13/pound Benefits: Mars Home for Youth
Buyer: Hampton Mechanical
BEEF
Lots: 17
Average: $3.26/pound with champions; $2.76/pound without.
Grand champion: Luke Frazier
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.
Reserve champion: Austin Miller
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,337 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources
LAMBS
Lots: 34
Average: $7.54/pound with champions; $6.03/pound without
Grand champion: Brielle Karns
Bid: $42/pound* Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: J.K. Hydraulics, John Krelow
Reserve champion: Mayson Kennedy
Bid: $17/pound* Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Mike Kelly
GOATS
Lots: 10
Average: $12.85/pound with champions; $10.62/pound without
Grand champion: Lily Ansell
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 99 pounds
Buyer: Lola Energy
Reserve champion: Amelia Brown
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 107 pounds
Buyer: Butler County Ford
POULTRY
Pens: 3
Average: $2,066/pen with champions; $1,000/pen without
Grand champion: Owen Black
Bid: $2,100/pen Weight: 43 pounds
Buyer: The Longhorn Corral
Reserve champion: Andrew Costel
Bid: $3,100*/pen Weight: 37 pounds
Buyer: Krill Recycling
RABBIT
Pens: 18
Average: $845.83/pen with champions; $786.06 without
Grand champion: Michael Costel
Bid: $1,500/pen Weight: 12.3 pounds
Buyer: Encore Studio by Audra Jane
Reserve champion: Brandon Amarando
Bid: $1,100/pen Weight: 12.4 pounds
Buyer: Lola Energy
Photographer: Elaina Eppinger
Auctioneers: Roger Croll, Beth Hillmar, Don Braham, Duke Whiting and Mitchell Kerr
Ringmen: Dennis Kerr
