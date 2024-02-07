ODNR building islands for H2Ohio project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Clark Island and Delaware/Horseshoe Island restoration projects as part of the state’s H2Ohio initiative.

This unique endeavor will rebuild Clark and Delaware/Horseshoe islands and the downstream portion of Delaware/Horseshoe Island which have deteriorated over the years due to erosion. The process of restoring the islands will improve water quality by reducing sediment and nutrients in the Maumee River and ultimately Lake Erie.

The islands will be restored through a process known as natural sediment capture. Instead of constructing the islands with off-site material, a reef structure will be built around the original island footprints to accumulate sediment as it flows down the Maumee and through the reef. The result will be an island complex that builds itself naturally.

ODNR is working with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority for the island restoration projects. H2Ohio has invested more than $8.7 million into the island restoration. That includes the project’s engineering and design work and the construction.

Along with improving water quality, the restored island will have the added benefit of reducing wave strength through the river. That can result in reduced erosion along the riverbank, a more resilient habitat for river fish and wildlife, and enhanced outdoor recreation opportunities.

The H2Ohio project is happening alongside another project to improve the habitat on Delaware/Horseshoe Island through funding with the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Partners with that project include the City of Toledo, Ohio EPA, U.S. EPA and the Maumee Area of Concern Advisory Committee. For more information visit h2.ohio.gov.