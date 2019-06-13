ODNR seeks nominations for Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Nominations are being accepted for the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame is the state’s top honor for individuals who have improved the quality of life in Ohio through natural resources management, environmental education or scientific achievement.

Selection criteria and a nomination form are available at ohiodnr.gov/HallOfFame.

The online form also may be printed and mailed to ODNR Communications, 2045 Morse Road, Building D-3, Columbus, OH 43229, Attn: Hall of Fame.

Online nomination forms and mailed forms must be received by Aug. 2.

Award presentations will be made this fall.