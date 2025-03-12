OEFFA honors leaders in sustainable agriculture

NEWARK, Ohio — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association named the 2025 recipients of its Stewardship, Service and Beginning Farmer awards at its 46th annual conference Feb. 13-15 in Newark, Ohio.

Stewardship Award

Dave Shively, of Henry County, received the Stewardship Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the cultivation of sustainable agriculture. For over 21 years, Shively has farmed organic grains in northwest Ohio while mentoring and advocating for organic growers.

As former president of the OEFFA Grain Growers Chapter, he led and expanded the group for a decade, making it one of OEFFA’s most active chapters. He also runs the OEFFA Grain Growers Hotline, guiding new and transitioning farmers.

Beyond Ohio, Shively has influenced organic policy, providing feedback on regulations and advocating for fair standards. In March 2024, he joined OEFFA’s Policy team in Washington, D.C., meeting with Congressional offices to champion sustainable agriculture.

Service Award

Amalie Lipstreu, of Licking County, received the Service Award, which recognizes extraordinary service in support of sustainable agriculture. Lipstreu has dedicated her career to advocating for farmers and sustainable agriculture. After earning a master’s in environmental policy, she led Ohio’s Food Policy Advisory Council and worked on farmland preservation.

As OEFFA’s policy director from 2014 to 2023, she expanded its advocacy efforts, championing organic farming, soil health and regional food resilience at state and federal levels. Now, as agriculture conservation director for the Midwest Agriculture and Conservation Network, she continues to support farmers and fair farm policy.

Beginning Farmer Award

Molly Sowash and CJ Morgan, of Athens County, received the Beginning Farmer Award, which recognizes innovation and commitment to overcome systemic barriers faced by new farmers.

Founded in 2020 by Sowash and Morgan, MoSo Farm raises grass-fed beef and pastured pork in Athens County using regenerative practices like rotational grazing and silvopasture. They actively share their knowledge, speaking at events like the 2024 OEFFA Conference and hosting farm visits. MoSo Farm sells locally at the Athens Farmers Market, through an online store and to businesses. Through social media, they promote buying locally and advocate for sustainable farming.

Sowash, a food educator, is the Sustainable Agriculture Director at Rural Action.

She has been active in OEFFA’s policy efforts, advocating for soil health legislation and organizing Ohio Soil Health Week events. Morgan, with a background in farming and forestry, began full-time at MoSo in April 2024.

For more information on the awards, visit news.oeffa.org/awards.