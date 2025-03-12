Hindman family receives award for on-farm conservation efforts

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District held its annual dinner meeting Feb. 20 at the Kelly Ballroom in Cambridge Springs. Many community partners were awarded for their outstanding conservation efforts during 2025.

The Outstanding Conservation Educator of 2025 award was presented to Jessica Rohrdanz, northwest Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Northwest Region outreach and education coordinator.

The Outstanding Conservation Farmer of 2025 award went to the Hindman Family’s Bonny Bell Farm/Hindman Cattle.

The Forest Conservation and Stewardship Award was presented to Andy Kosmach for his dedication to forest conservation. All the award recipients also received citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Senate.

Supervisors from Athens, Oil Creek, Rockdale, Summit and Wayne Townships received certificates of accomplishment for their successful completion of projects implemented with Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grant funds. The funds provided by the State Conservation Commission and the Penn State Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads through the Crawford County Conservation District aim to improve and stabilize dirt roads and reduce sedimentation of streams.

Visit crawfordconservation.com for more information on the Crawford County Conservation District.