MINERVA, Ohio — Brent Cowden, 76, of Minerva, passed away Dec. 12 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Sept. 15, 1948, in Canton, Ohio to Arthur and Dorothy (McGhee) Cowden.

He had been working at Kishman’s IGA in Minerva and had previously worked at Burn’s Cold Forge. He was a schoolteacher in the Minerva Local School District and Marlington School District, having helped start the agricultural program. He was a farmer and an expediter truck driver.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1966, received his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Minerva, the Minerva Historical Society, Carroll County Young Farmers and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (Stephens) Cowden, whom he married Aug. 28, 1970; two sons, Ryan Cowden of Chicago and Neil (Michelle) Cowden of Minerva; two grandchildren, Laney and Deegan; an aunt, Eileen (McGhee) Masters; sister-in-law Donna (Walter) Cowden and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Cowden.

Funeral services were Dec. 17 at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Chet Howes officiating. Burial was in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Historical Society.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.